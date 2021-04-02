Velma Cogburn Robertson
Velma Cogburn Robertson, 98, former resident of Crescent Road, widow of James Euley Robertson, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021, at NHC Healthcare of Greenwood.
Born February 28, 1923, in Edgefield County, she was a daughter of the late Hugh Adrian Cogburn and Maude Anna Logue Cogburn. She was retired from the Mathews Plant of Greenwood Mills after 32 years of service and was a member of the company’s Quarter Century Club.
Mrs. Robertson was a long-time member of Callie Self Memorial Baptist Church.
Surviving are a sister, Ann Grishaw of Daytona Beach, FL; two granddaughters, Hannah Merritt and Sharon Klinck; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews including her special niece, Beth Hyman of Greenwood.
She was predeceased by her son, Jimmy D. Robertson and four sisters, Margaret Bryan, Myrtle Mayson, Mary Waites and Lou Dukes.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. Dr. Craig Vondergeest officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting Mrs. Robertson’s family with arrangements.