Vanessa Aiken Wanda Rinker Feb 10, 2023 58 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vanessa Aiken, 64, of Main Street, Apt. 115-B, died on Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home.The family is at the home of her sister, Susie Ann Manick, 122 Darlington Street, Greenwood.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Parks Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Technology Mechanics Most read stories Early morning Lakelands wrecks claim 2 lives Former District 50 bus driver faces charges after drunken driving allegations Greenwood man faces arson charges Police nail Greenwood man on charges related to road debris case Greenwood man gets 6-year sentence in CSC case GCCF awards funding to Faith Home Emerald Branch of GMFCU celebrates ribbon cutting Author has two novels on market Holocaust expert speaks at Lander NSHS Percussion Ensemble wins first place at competition Evette visits Governor's School of Agriculture GCCF awards funding to Salvation Army Clemson Extension offers SC Master Food Preserved certification program