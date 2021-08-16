Vaden Hallman

NINETY SIX — Vaden Silas Hallman, of 3304 Golf Course Road, Ninety Six, widower of Peggy Mattison Hallman, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Ward, SC, he was a son of the late Davis and Minnie Lee Rodgers Hallman. Vaden served his country in the US Army during the Vietnam War and retired from Savannah River Site. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved the Lord, praying for his friends and spreading God’s love. Vaden was a member of Ninety Six Church of God.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Floree Buffington.
Surviving are his children, Travis Hallman and Michael Hallman (Annette), both of Ninety Six; a brother, George Hallman (Carolyn) of Ninety Six; three sisters, Virginia Risinger, Carolyn Raines (Teddy) of Aiken and Rebecca Powell of Greenwood; and two grandsons, Shawn Hallman and Zachary Hallman.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Ninety Six Church of God, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse and Rev. Milton Stubblefield officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.
The body is at Harley Funeral Home and will be placed in the church at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Vaden’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com