GREENWOOD -- Usa "Pia" Kompuan Cooper, 71, of Greenwood, widow of James Edward Cooper, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
She was born in Chiang Mai, Thailand, and retired from Eaton after more than thirty years of service.
Surviving are her two sons, Paul Cooper of the home and Peter Cooper (Helena Rudolph) of Greenwood; father-in-law, Alfred Cooper of Aiken; her granddaughter, Elora Rose Cooper; and many other extended family members.
Due to COVID restrictions, a service will not be held. The family would like to thank you for thoughts and prayers and would like for you to cherish your memories of Pia and celebrate her life in your own individual way. Thank you and God bless each of you.
Memorials may be made to American Heart Association, 10 Glenlake Pkwy., NE, South Tower, Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30328 (www.heart.org) or to the American Cancer Society, Relay for Life Greenwood SC, 1900 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207 (www.cancer.org).
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.