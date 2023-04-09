Ulysses Grant McCauley, 72, husband of Sherry Brown McCauley, of 302 Morton Road, Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home. Born in Lagrange, Ga., he was the son of the late Ernest and Pauline McCauley. He was self-employed as a mechanic for many years and a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of Black Cats Motorcycle Club and a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. church.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Sherry, of the home, sons Terry (Brenda) McCauley, Sebastian (Shay) Thomas, Quincy Thomas, John (Shonda) Moore and Robert Johnson; Daughters, Tamiko (Travis) Benjamin and Shonda Moore; Stepchildren, Robert (Crystal) Bonds, Toni Wells and Calvin (Tamiko) Lanier. Siblings, Eula M. (Vernon) Griffin, Mary Boyd, Earnest McCauley, III. and a host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, relatives and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, in Bradley, with Rev. Willie Neal Norman, Jr., officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, viewing will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 1-6 pm at Robinson and Son Mortuary, the family is at the home. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.