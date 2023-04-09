Flag.jpg

Ulysses Grant McCauley

Ulysses Grant McCauley, 72, husband of Sherry Brown McCauley, of 302 Morton Road, Entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home. Born in Lagrange, Ga., he was the son of the late Ernest and Pauline McCauley. He was self-employed as a mechanic for many years and a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of Black Cats Motorcycle Club and a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. church.

