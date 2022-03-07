Tyrone Smith, 74, of 114 Hickory Lane, husband of Valeria Quarles Smith, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his home. He was born in Greenwood County, December 12, 1947, a son of the John Smith and Jessie Wells Smith. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and was an appraiser and a graduate of Brewer High School Class of 1966.
Surviving is his wife Valeria Smith of the home; a son, Jason Smith of the home; three brothers, Benjamin Smith (Mary), Franklin Smith (Barbara) of Greenwood, SC, and Jacob Smith (Brenda) of Columbia, SC; two sisters, Wilhelmina Williams of Spokane, WA, and Jessie Rodgers of Williamsburg, VA; four grandchildren; a special nephew, Gregory Smith of Greenwood and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. graveside at Beulah Baptist Church, with Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating. Honorary escort will be Brewer Class of 1966. There will be no public viewing. The family is at the home and ask that you wear a mask during home visitation and at the service. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.