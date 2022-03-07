Tyrone Smith

Tyrone Smith, 74, of 114 Hickory Lane, husband of Valeria Quarles Smith, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at his home. He was born in Greenwood County, December 12, 1947, a son of the John Smith and Jessie Wells Smith. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and was an appraiser and a graduate of Brewer High School Class of 1966.

Surviving is his wife Valeria Smith of the home; a son, Jason Smith of the home; three brothers, Benjamin Smith (Mary), Franklin Smith (Barbara) of Greenwood, SC, and Jacob Smith (Brenda) of Columbia, SC; two sisters, Wilhelmina Williams of Spokane, WA, and Jessie Rodgers of Williamsburg, VA; four grandchildren; a special nephew, Gregory Smith of Greenwood and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. graveside at Beulah Baptist Church, with Bishop Emanuel Spearman officiating. Honorary escort will be Brewer Class of 1966. There will be no public viewing. The family is at the home and ask that you wear a mask during home visitation and at the service. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Smith family.

