Tyril LaShawn Wideman, 20, of 202 Magnolia Drive passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood he was the son of Adrian Norman. He was a graduate of Ninety Six High School.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Adrian Norman of the home; one brother, LaPorta Norman of Greenwood; his maternal grandparents, Gussie Singletary of Greenwood and Floyd (Jeanie) Hampton of Ware Shoals; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Flint Hill Missionary Baptist Church, conducted by Darren Jones. Viewing will be held 1-6 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.