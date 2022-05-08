WINSTON-SALEM, NC- Tyreik Davierre Elliott, 25, of 3171 Carver School Road, passed away on, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Hospital. Born in Panama City, Florida, he was the son of James David Elliott III, and Nekochia Tutt. He was a member of The Camp Boxing Club.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, James David Elliott III of Cummings, GA, and Nekochia Tutt of Winston-Salem, NC; three brothers, Zorian Elliott and Javiene Elliott both of Orlando, FL, and Omarkeon Tutt of Atlanta, Ga; his paternal grandparent, James Elliott Jr., of Syracuse, NY; his maternal grandparents, George and Emma Jean Tutt of Plum Branch, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Services will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Southside Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Pine Grove A.M.E. Church. Viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.

