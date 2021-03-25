Ty'Layah Jhené Campbell, passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Self Regional Healthcare surrounded by family. Born in Greenwood, she is the daughter of Tyreke Campbell and Geori'Naishia Prince.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her father Tyreke Campbell of Abbeville and her mother Geori'Naishia Prince of Greenwood; paternal grandparents, James and Amy Campbell of Abbeville; maternal grandparents, Garry and Nicole Bridges of Greenwood and George Prince of Promiseland; paternal great-grandmother, Elizabeth Campbell of Abbeville and Thominsa (Thomas) Wideman of McCormick; maternal great-grandmother, Mary Ellen Gilchrist of McCormick and Annie Chiles of Abbeville; paternal great-great-grandmother, Eunice Hugh of McCormick; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, conducted by Bro. Stephen Bradshaw. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.