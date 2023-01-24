SALUDA — Tycee Ontenette Weaver, 31, transitioned from this like into eternal rest on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Self Regional Healthcare.

She was born in Greenwood, SC, July 19, 1991, daughter of Florence Darline Weaver and Darryl Phillips. She was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, the WHAS #31 and Mine Creek Burial Aide Society. She was a 2009 graduate of Saluda High School and a 2015 graduate of Lander College, with a bachelor's degree in Science and Mathematics. She was the manager of Hibbett Sports in Greenwood and Simpsonville. She was also the owner of Tycee's Tasty Treats.