SALUDA — Tycee Ontenette Weaver, 31, transitioned from this like into eternal rest on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Self Regional Healthcare.
She was born in Greenwood, SC, July 19, 1991, daughter of Florence Darline Weaver and Darryl Phillips. She was a member of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, the WHAS #31 and Mine Creek Burial Aide Society. She was a 2009 graduate of Saluda High School and a 2015 graduate of Lander College, with a bachelor's degree in Science and Mathematics. She was the manager of Hibbett Sports in Greenwood and Simpsonville. She was also the owner of Tycee's Tasty Treats.
She is survived by her mother, Florence D. Weaver of Saluda, SC; father, Darryl Phillips of Ridge Spring, SC; son, Omari D. Black of the home; brother, Malike Weaver of Saluda, SC; maternal grandfather, Antley Weaver, Jr. of Saluda, SC; paternal grandmother, Virginia W. Phillips of Saluda, SC; step-great-grandmother, Lola Simmons of Saluda, SC; aunts, Delfuni Glover (Aaron), Cyteria Gantt (Earl) and Kim Brooks (Mitchell); uncles Stanley Phillips and Reginald (Kimberly) Phillips and Christopher Phillips; four special cousins, Shakeyki O. Glover, Tornelius T. Glover, Ja'Liyah Smiley and Tor'Shanna Glover; a number of great aunts and great uncles; hone a host of other close relatives and sorrowing friends.
A Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at Mt. Enon Baptist Church, conducted by Reverend Ralph D. Byrd, presiding and Elder Lee H. Ouzts, Eulogist and others assisting. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at noon.
Public viewing will be 1-5:30 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.