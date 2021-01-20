WARE SHOALS — Stanley "Truman" Franklin O'Dell, 67, of Indian Mound Road, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Henry and Lolila Owens O'Dell. He was a member of Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church and has service for 15 years in the South Carolina Army National Guard.
Surviving are his son, Jeremy O'Dell (Rachel) of Ware Shoals, three brothers, Phil O'Dell (Arlene), Tim O'Dell (Susan), and Ronnie "Razz" O'Dell, all of Ware Shoals, and four grandchildren, Raven, Ethan, Kylee, and Jayden O'Dell.
Private family services will be held.
The family will be at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers memorials should be made to Mt. Gallagher Baptist Church, 11828 Indian Mound Road., Ware Shoals, SC 29692. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com