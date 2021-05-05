WATERLOO — Troy Clemon Davis Jr., 84, resident of North Ruth Walker Drive, husband of Olive Cothran Davis, passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Born January 26, 1937, in Greer, he was the son of the late Troy Clemon and Lula Madison Davis. Mr. Davis was a US Army Veteran and retired from Monsanto after 29 years of employment.
Mr. Davis was a member of Rosemont Baptist Church and was also a Mason and a member of Masonic Lodge 91 AFM.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home, are a daughter, Tammy (Greg) Ray of Bluffton, SC; three sons, Kent (Lynn) Davis, Don (Debbie) Davis, both of Salem, VA, and Mark (Debbie) Davis of Apex, NC; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with Rev. KJ Shorter and Chaplain Kevin Garrison officiating.
The family will receive friends at his home at 295 North Ruth Walker Road in Waterloo from 2-6 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice of South Carolina by visiting hpcfoundation.org.
For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Davis family with arrangements.