CLINTON — Patricia Ann "Trish" Hall, 67, daughter of the late Henry S. and Dorothy P. "Pat" Hall, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at NHC of Clinton
She was born in Greenwood, SC and was a member of Emerald Baptist Church.
Surviving are a sister, Donna Hall (Robert) Westmoreland; a brother, James T. "Tommy" (Debbie) Hall, all of Greenwood; beloved aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father and mother, she was predeceased by her beloved grandparents, Della Irene Grier Hall and Thomas E. and Azalee Lunsford Stephenson; a brother Ken "Pita" Hall and his wife, Lynn Everett Hall; a sister-in-law, Deborah Ann "Debbie" Hall; and a great-niece, Maggie Kate Brunson.
A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caris Healthcare of Greenwood, 446 E Cambridge Ave, Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
A special "thank you" from the family to all who cared for Trish for many years at South Harper Street Residence in Laurens and NHC of Clinton for the past few months.
