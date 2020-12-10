ATLANTA, GA — Trinity Ra'elle Thomas, 4 month-old child of Shundrevous "Oreo" Thomas and Desiree Scott, went to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020.
She is survived by two sisters, JaLacye Thomas of Greenwood and Maycee Dornberg of Deridder, LA; two brothers, Kameron Snoddy Thomas and Celeb Kennedy, both of Simpsonville; a god-brother, Brentavis Wells of Atlanta; her paternal grandmother, Princetta Thomas Richmond of Ware Shoals; her paternal great-grandparents, Georgia Bell Thomas of Ware Shoals and Betty Beaty of Greenwood; her maternal great-grandparents, Tom and Penny Wilson of Atlanta.
She was predeceased by her grandfathers, Michael Williams and Stevenson Richmond.
Memorial services will be conducted at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Rodney Butler presiding and Rev. Jerry Aiken officiating.
The family is at the home of Princetta Thomas Richmond, 3 West Katherine Street, Ware Shoals.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Thomas family with arrangements.