Trevor Giles
Steven Trevor Giles, 35, of Greenwood, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of John R. Giles (Sandra) and Pamela K. Thomas. Trevor was a U. S Army veteran. He worked for the Greenwood Post Office and attended NewSpring.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Brent Thomas.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, Leila Giles and Christian Giles; and two brothers, Cody Bill Giles (Lindsay) of Abbeville and John Giles of Hilton Head.
Services with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be live streamed and available to view by visiting Trevor’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Due to the continued COVID-19 risks, we ask that you practice social distancing at all times and wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Patrick, Matthew Harris, Jonathan Baker, Tommy Thomason, Joey Hazel and Clint Richey.
Honorary escort will be members of the Battalion with which he served.
Memorials may be made to the PTSD Foundation of America by visiting www.ptsdusa.org.