Treva L. Bailey
Treva L. Bailey, 60, died Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of A. L. Bailey and the late Ruby Sexton Bailey.
She is survived by her father and stepmother, Frances Brown Bailey, of Ninety Six; her aunt, Ruby Hodges of Greenwood; nieces and nephew, Tara Rice (Greg) of Greenwood, Paige Bailey Russell of Charleston, Eddie Bailey, Jr. (Meeca) of Colorado, Cacy Bailey and Elizabeth Cronic, both of Greenwood.
In addition to her mother, Treva was preceded in death by her sister, Tonya Cronic and her brother, Eddie Wayne Bailey.
Services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Delores Rapp officiating. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where messages may be left for the family. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be observed and masks will be required.
Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from noon-1 p.m.
It is requested that flowers be omitted and memorials made to the Whitten Center, PO Box 239, Clinton, SC 29325.