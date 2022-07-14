MCCORMICK — James Trent Cason, 65, of 901 Chestnut Ridge Road, McCormick, husband of Claudia Searcy Cason, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his home.
Born in Charlottesville, VA in 1957, he was the first-born child of Kathleen "Bunny" Dail Cason and the late James Conway Cason. He received his master's degree in psychology from Augusta State University and began a lifetime of service helping children and those with disabilities and special needs, serving forty-five years at places including, John de la Howe, The Ellen Hines Smith Girls Home, The State Hospital of Columbia, Whitten Center, and retired from the Burton Center. Trent loved his family especially his wife and children. He was an all-around athlete, earning a golf scholarship at Lander University and he continued to love the game all his life. He loved the outdoors and nature. His connection to McCormick and Greenwood started when his family began spending their summers at Lake Strom Thurmond, accumulating more than half a century of good times and tall tales with friends and family. Trent was a friend to everyone in need and never hesitated to help anyone, no matter the time or place. Trent was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Claudia of the home; his mother, Bunny of McCormick; his children, Marshall Cason (Brittney) of Charleston, Sarah Cason of Spartanburg, and Jon Trent Cason of McCormick; sisters, Janet Wilkins (Scott) of Athens and Julia Sherfield (Scott) of Atlanta; brother, Daniel "Mitch" Cason of McCormick; grandson, James Sawyer Cason; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Main Street United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Steve Keck officiating. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery, McCormick.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
The family is at the home.
Donations in memory of Trent may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, SC 29646; The ALS Association South Carolina Chapter (www.websc.alsa.org), Burton Center Foundation, 2605 Highway 72 221 E, Greenwood, SC 29649, or Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituary submissions should be made by funeral homes at memoriams.com. Flag emblems are included for free, upon request, for all veteran obituaries. Up to two photos can be included with paid obituaries only for a per-photo fee.
Death announcements are also available at memoriams.com. They are limited to 50 words and can only contain name, age and address of deceased, wife/husband or widow/widower of, date of death, place of death, home where family members are gathered and funeral home in charge of arrangements.
Submission deadline for placement in the next day’s edition is 4:15 p.m. daily, including weekends. Deadlines are subject to change based on holidays and special circumstances, such as inclement weather. Submitted notices are deemed accurate for ad placement and should be thoroughly reviewed prior to final submission, including pricing considerations. The Index-Journal is not responsible for inaccuracies after final copy submission. Please contact memoriams.com Support Team at 877-705-4995 for any assistance with your submission.
Individuals wishing to submit an obituary should do so through the funeral home handling the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Facebook account to leave a message.