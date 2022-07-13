MCCORMICK — James Trent Cason, 65, of 901 Chestnut Ridge Road, McCormick, husband of Claudia Searcy Cason, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at his home.

Born in Charlottesville, VA in 1957, he was the first-born child of Kathleen "Bunny" Dail Cason and the late James Conway Cason. He received his master's degree in psychology from Augusta State University and began a lifetime of service helping children and those with disabilities and special needs, serving forty-five years at places including, John de la Howe, The Ellen Hines Smith Girls Home, The State Hospital of Columbia, Whitten Center, and retired from the Burton Center. Trent loved his family especially his wife and children. He was an all-around athlete, earning a golf scholarship at Lander University and he continued to love the game all his life. He loved the outdoors and nature. His connection to McCormick and Greenwood started when his family began spending their summers at Lake Strom Thurmond, accumulating more than half a century of good times and tall tales with friends and family. Trent was a friend to everyone in need and never hesitated to help anyone, no matter the time or place. Trent was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Claudia of the home; his mother, Bunny of McCormick; his children, Marshall Cason (Brittney) of Charleston, Sarah Cason of Spartanburg, and Jon Trent Cason of McCormick; sisters, Janet Wilkins (Scott) of Athens and Julia Sherfield (Scott) of Atlanta; brother, Daniel "Mitch" Cason of McCormick; grandson, James Sawyer Cason; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Main Street United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Steve Keck officiating. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery, McCormick.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

The family is at the home.

Donations in memory of Trent may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W Alexander Avenue, SC 29646; The ALS Association South Carolina Chapter (www.websc.alsa.org), Burton Center Foundation, 2605 Highway 72 221 E, Greenwood, SC 29649, or Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 N Main Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.

Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags