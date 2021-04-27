Travis Lamont Brown, 47, of 307 Paradise Court, husband of Carissa Fuller Brown, passed away on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of John H. Palmore and the late Katherine Virginia Brown. He was reared in the home with his Uncle, Curtis Brown.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife Carissa Fuller Brown of Greenwood; four sons, Xavier Brown, Travis Brown Jr., Jamerious Johnson and Jyheim Brown; three daughters, Aaliyah Brown, Katherine Brown and Jymia Brown; siblings, Thomas G. Brown Jr., John (Emma) Brown, Ruth Shaw, Pamela Ruff, Dera Harrison and John Palmore and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at The Chapel of Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. conducted by Rev. Travis Cunningham. Viewing will be from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home of a brother, John (Emma) Brown, 323 Pinehurst. Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.