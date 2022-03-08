ABBEVILLE — Travis Dewayne Evans, 45, of 100 Tiffany Court, Abbeville, SC, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

He is the loving husband of LaShondra Evans, father to DeQuan Adams, his parents are Ralph and Valeria Diane Evans.

Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022 in the Chapel of Parks Funeral Home.

There will be no public viewing.

