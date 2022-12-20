Travis Deal Wanda Rinker Dec 20, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Travis DealCOLUMBIA — Travis Deal, 48, of Columbia, SC, entered into eternal rest on December 16, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete. Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Deal family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Travis Deal Eternal Rest Columbia Funeral Home Percival-tompkins Arrangement Sc Most read stories Greenwood man faces drug, gun charges Greenwood shooting leaves one dead Greenwood to honor David Hackett on Friday Dozens of unfilled jobs leaves Greenwood County short staffed 'She's home and she's healed': Family and friends remember Ava Boyter Governor's School students gather certifications Governor's School AG teacher receives national award Lander University hosts Medically Speaking presentation First Citizens Bank contributes to Community Foundation Initiative Lander and VisionGreenwood provide scholarship opportunities House of Representatives recognizes WCTEL Post 20 donates to church soup kitchen and food bank Lander Art Gallery hosts reception