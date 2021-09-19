NINETY SIX -- Michael Travis Anderson, 43, of 1203 Epworth Camp Road East, Ninety Six, husband of Kristin Ferrell Anderson, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born April 6, 1978, in Bennettsville, SC, he was the son of Hubert Gary Anderson Jr. and Judy Clegg Anderson. He was a graduate of Emerald High School and the South Carolina Fire and Police Academies in Columbia. He attained the rank of Captain for the Greenwood City Police Department and was also a captain for Greenwood County Fire Services South District. Travis was also the president for the board of Greenwood County Fire Services South District. He served for various departments from 1996 until 2021 as a volunteer in Greenwood County Fire Services. He was a member of South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Association and South Carolina State Firemen's Association.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Kristin of the home is his son, Jayden Ferrell of Ninety Six; sisters, Kathryn Anderson of Greenwood and Mary Elizabeth Anderson of Savannah, GA; special brothers, Brian, Tanner, Ben, Mitchell, John, Brandon, and Greenwood Police Delta Shift; all brothers in "Blue" and fire family; and fur babies, Remy, Willa, and Doodles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Hubert G. Anderson Sr. and Mr. and Mrs. Lander Maxwell Clegg; father-in-law, Steve A. Canfield and fur baby, Tyson.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at New Spring Church with Chaplain Matt Alley officiating.
All public service members who plan to attend are asked to please wear dress uniforms.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to view by visiting Travis's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.