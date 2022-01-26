Tra"Mario Antwon Timpson, 38, of 104 South Hospital Street, entered into eternal rest on January 23, 2022 at Self Regional Medical Center.

Surviving is his mother, of the home, his father of Greenwood; one sister, Laquada Timpson of Greenwood and a host of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January, 28, 2022 at Marshall Chapel Baptist Church.

Public viewing will be from 1-5 pm on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the funeral home.

The family is at the home and ask that you please wear a mask during visitation. Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

