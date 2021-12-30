ABBEVILLE — Mr. Tracy Lamont Jackson, 40, son of Brenda Lewis of Abbeville, SC, and Sherman Usher of Athens, GA, passed on Thursday, December 23 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital in Athens, GA. Funeral service will be today at 1 p.m. at Richie Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Harbison Cemetery. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc.