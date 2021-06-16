Tony Sheldon Lark
Tony Sheldon Lark, 59, husband of Johnsie Lark, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late George Lark and the late Sarah Lee Jackson.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife Johnsie Lark of 39 years; one son, Andre (Collene) Lark of Jacksonville, FL; two daughters, Tiasha (Milanio) Drummond of Charlotte, NC, and Shanice Lark of Greenville, SC; one brother, George E. (Sarah) Lark of Ninety Six, SC; a special sister, Connie Wims of Virginia; four grandchildren; three aunts; Mary (Jimmy) Arnold of Hodges, SC, Julie Mae Lark and Christine Lark, both of Ninety Six, SC; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Thessa Smith. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.