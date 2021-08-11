CALHOUN FALLS — Tony Mac McCaslan, 75, of Calhoun Falls, husband of Peggy Peace McCaslan, died Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Self Regional Health Care. He was born in Calhoun Falls to the late Andrew and Katherine Finley McCaslan.
Tony was a 1964 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School. Employed with SCE&G, he retired with a tenure of 42 years. Tony, along with his wife, was associated with Peggy's ABC Liquor Store and Game Room in Calhoun Falls. He enjoyed working on old cars and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary McCaslan Hagood and her husband, Buddy.
Tony is survived by his wife of 50 years, Peggy, of the home; three sons, Steve McDonald (Jerri Ann) of Antreville, Chris McCaslan of Calhoun Falls and Matthew 'Ott' McCaslan (Velvet) of Calhoun Falls; three grandchildren, Ashley Rivas (Brayan), Addysyn McCaslan and Kennydy McCaslan; and one great-granddaughter, Iva.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 in Harris Funeral Home, Calhoun Falls Chapel. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in the McCaslan family cemetery.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Tony, may be sent to the Calhoun Falls Fire Department, PO Box 246, Calhoun Falls, SC 29628.
The family is at the home in Calhoun Falls.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the McCaslan family.