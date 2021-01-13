Anthony Harry "Tony" Skovira, 81, resident of Northside Drive East, husband of Denise Grant Skovira, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born January 11, 1940, in Rutland, VT, he was a son of the late Andrew J. and Charlotte Stanowski Skovira. He was a graduate of Poultney High School in Poultney, VT, served in the US Air Force and retired from Moore Business Forms in New Hampshire, after which he worked for Quirk Automotive.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are two daughters, Lisa Jeffery and Janette Hillsgrove and husband Lee Hillsgrove, Sr., all of New Hampshire; a son, Scott Skovira of New Hampshire; a step-daughter, Kathleen Wood and a step-son, Kristopher and wife Staci Wood, all of New Hampshire; a brother, George and wife Charlene Skovira of Vermont; ten grandchildren and twenty one great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by a brother, Stanley Skovira and two sisters, Charlotte Mittan and Irene Champine.
Due to the current pandemic no services are planned at this time.
Private inurnment will be conducted at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery in Anderson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Greenwood County Veterans Center, P.O. Box 1024, Greenwood, SC 29648.
