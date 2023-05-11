Tony Gerald Irvin, 66, husband of Tracy Irvin, of 802 Greene Street, entered into eternal rest, Monday, May 8, 2023, at Self Regional Healthcare. Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Leroy and Virginia Blocker Evans.
He was employed with Greenwood Mills and was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Virginia Blocker Evans, and his brother Derrick Irvin.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife of 42 years, Tracy, of the home; five sons, Tyrone Butler, Reco Butler, Osric (Letisha) Irvin, Mandricus (Erika) Irvin, and Mark Jones, all of Greenwood; two brothers; Rufus (Tina) Irvin, of Topeka, Kansas, Jeffery (Ernestine) Logan, of Greenwood; five sisters; Cindy (Gregory) Anderson and Audrey Irvin, both of Greenwood; Gwendolyn Fowler, of Greenville, Sonja (Rev. Roderick Cummings), and Ingrid (Danny) Crawford, both of Spartanburg, eleven grandchildren, five reared in the home, Nautica Irvin, Tanija Irvin, Mandricus Irvin, Jr., Ey’Mori Brown and A’Kinsley Morton, eight great-grandchildren, special nephew, Quent (Tameka) Irvin, of Spartanburg, special friends, Robert Dorn and George Moore, and a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
Services will be held, Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Faith Christian Center, with Dr. Ankoma Anderson, Officiating. Burial will follow at Oakbrook Memorial Park. Viewing will be Friday, May 12, 2023, from 1-6 p.m. at Robinson and Son mortuary. The family is at his home,
Please be mindful and practice social distancing and wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson and Son Mortuary Inc.