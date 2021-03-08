Tony E. Phillips, 76, husband of Emily Riser Phillips, of 104 Westgate Drive, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born June 13, 1944 in Royston, GA, he was the late son of Charles and Lucille Carter Phillips. Mr. Phillips owned Timberlake Service Station.
He was an avid street rod and classic car enthusiast who has traveled all over the US and has owned many cars. He was a member of the National Street Rod Association, Kustom Kemps of America, Abbeville Wheels of Time, and Rock and Roll Cruisers.
He was a member of North Side Baptist Church, where he was a member of the New Horizons Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Rick (Tracy) Phillips and Steve (Shelly) Collier, both of Greenwood; three daughters, Mickie Ellis of Donalds, Crystal Wilson of Lincolnton, GA, and Teresa (Ken) Davis of Saluda; a sister, Brenda Wideman of Greenwood; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Davis, Emily Rose Davis, Madison Collier, Anna Ellis, Jesse Ellis, Heath Phillips, Emma Grace Phillips, Jonathan Wilson, and Conner Wilson; and one great-grandchild, Brantley Heath Phillips.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son-in-law, Andy Ellis; and a brother-in-law Charles Wideman.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Jeff Lethco and Dr. Mark Riser officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens. The family request that all who own a street rod or classic car to drive them to the funeral.
The family will receive friends Tuesday 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 409 Northside Drive West, Greenwood, SC 29649, or to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058.