Tonia " Tonk" Laretta Griffin, 49 , of 703 Cokesbury St., entered into eternal on March 19, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County September 1, 1973, a daughter of the late Willie Griffin, Sr. and Rosetta Lyons Griffin.
She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1992 and formerly employed with Covidian.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bernice Griffin, Angela Griffin, Christopher Griffin, Willie James Griffin, Jr and one brother-in-law, John Oliver.
Surviving are four sisters, Linda Oliver, Tamara Griffin, Wanda (Edmond) Dula, Christa Griffin; one sister-in-law, Tammy Griffin; a brother, Melvin Griffin (Vitanza) Griffin; 5 nieces and nephews reared in the home, Teshay, Demarco, CaDaria, Felicia and Omarion Griffin and a host of aunts, and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Springfield Baptist Church, with Rev. Robert Knox, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Ms. Griffin will be placed in the church at noon. Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
The family is at the home.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Griffin family.