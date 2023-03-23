Tonia " Tonk" Laretta Griffin, 49 , of 703 Cokesbury St., entered into eternal on March 19, 2023 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County September 1, 1973, a daughter of the late Willie Griffin, Sr. and Rosetta Lyons Griffin.

She was a member of Springfield Baptist Church, graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1992 and formerly employed with Covidian.