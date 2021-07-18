Toni Shealy Ouzts
Toni Shealy Ouzts, 74, of Kimbrook, wife of Norman Ouzts Sr., died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home.
Born in Chester, she was a daughter of the late Alton Shealy, Marion Wrenn Tinney and Dr. Jack W. Tinney. Toni was a graduate of Greenwood High School, where she was crowned Miss Greenwood High. She retired from Self Regional Medical Center as an administrative secretary and formerly owned and operated Aunt Sally’s Frame Shop. Toni and Norman loved to shag and enjoyed the time that they spent at North Myrtle Beach.
In addition to her husband of the home, Toni is survived by her children, Dr. Norman Ouzts Jr. (Laura) of Windsor, CO, Tracie Ouzts McGovern (Jimmy) and Katie Ouzts Lawrence (Bradley), both of Greenwood; her sister, Nancy Holland (Tommy) of Greenwood; grandchildren, Mari Claire Hawkins (Robert) of Anderson, Samuel Ouzts, Patrick McGovern, Megan McGovern and Beau Lawrence, all of Greenwood and her loyal companion, Buddy.
The family would like to express sincere appreciation to Rhonda Harris for her loving care.
Private service will be held.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorials may be made to the JoBeth Owings Ouzts Scholarship at Lander University, 320 Stanley Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646 or to Providence Care Hospice, 315 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.