Tommy "Tuck" William Taylor, 80, husband of Shelley Trayhnam Taylor, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home.

Born April 18, 1942, in Balfour, NC, he was a son of the late Jack Arnold and Rose Mary Shaw Taylor. A 1961 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. He retired from Monsanto after 31 years. He was an avid hunter, golfer, playing at many clubs around the area; a long-time horseman, breaking broncs and training horses. Tommy was a great musician and song writer but played by ear, and loved his family dearly.