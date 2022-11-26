Tommy "Tuck" William Taylor, 80, husband of Shelley Trayhnam Taylor, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, at his home.
Born April 18, 1942, in Balfour, NC, he was a son of the late Jack Arnold and Rose Mary Shaw Taylor. A 1961 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Piedmont Technical College. He retired from Monsanto after 31 years. He was an avid hunter, golfer, playing at many clubs around the area; a long-time horseman, breaking broncs and training horses. Tommy was a great musician and song writer but played by ear, and loved his family dearly.
He was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Monsanto Skeet Team.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are a daughter, Lynn Haston (Aaron Murray) of Greenwood; two sons, Joseph Taylor of Waterloo and Tommy Taylor (Tammie) of Ninety Six; a step-daughter, Pamela (Sammy) Brissey of Ware Shoals; a sister, Rebecca Richardson of Ohio; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by a daughter, Paula Taylor Newman; and a grandson, Jonathan McBride.
The family is at their respective homes and will receive friends from 11:30- 1:00 PM Wednesday at Blyth Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 1 PM Wednesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Terry Bailey officiating.
Burial will be at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Michael Day, Joey Taylor, Michael Taylor, Will Taylor, Wyatt Wrenn, Chris Haston, and Ivan Wrenn.
Honorary escort will be Donnie Gaines and Donald Smith.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 1741, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Taylor family with arrangements.