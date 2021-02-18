Tommy Price
NINETY SIX — Thomas Marion “Tommy” Price, resident of North Church Street, husband of Ernestine “Tina” Reynolds Price, passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood County, he was a son of the late Charles Marion and Irene Stevens Price. He attended Ninety Six Public Schools and was a US Army Veteran and served in the SC National Guard for many years. He was the owner operator of Price’s Garage and Heavy-Duty Towing for over 50 years, and continued to lend his support to his son who continues the business. Tommy was a pioneer in Heavy Duty Towing in the tri-county area and indeed statewide, developing new techniques and abilities that led the industry. He was a firefighter with the Ninety Six Fire Department for more than 48 years and served as Fire Chief for 25 of those years.
A member and Deacon Emeritus of Ninety Six First Baptist Church, he was also a member of the Jack Marshall Sunday School class and had served the church in nearly every capacity including serving as RA Leader, over the 78 years of his membership. He was also a Life-member of the Eureka Mason Lodge #47, and was a member and past Chaplain of the SC Towing Association. The order of importance in his life was evident in that Tommy loved God most of all, then his family and his church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 55 years are a son, Greg (Cynthia) Price of Saluda; a daughter, Mary Price-Burch of Ninety Six; three brothers, Charles (Joyce) Price of Ninety Six, Allen (Margaret) Price of Abbeville and Danny Price of Ninety Six; a sister, Jane Calhoun of Ninety Six; five grandchildren, Hunter (Kristin) Price, Hampton (Micki) Burch, Harper Elizabeth (Trenton) Chambers, Madison Price and Thomas James Price; five great-grandchildren, Colton Burch, Leigh Price, Carter Burch, Bryce Chambers and Jeb Price; a sister-in-law, Kathy Price.
He was predeceased by two brothers, Paul Price and Robert “Bobby” Price.
Graveside services using current CDC guidelines regarding social distancing including the wearing of masks will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday at Elmwood Cemetery in Ninety Six.
The body will be at Blyth Funeral Home and will be placed on the grave at 10:15 Saturday morning.
