Tommy L. Powell, 73, of Greenwood, died Friday, October 21, 2022. He was born in Abbeville to the late Benson and Doris Ashley Powell.
A 1966 graduate of Dixie High School, Tommy served in the S.C. National Guard from 1968-1976. Employed with Century Link in Greenwood, he retired after 40 years. Following retirement, Tommy began working with the Digestive Disease Group in Greenwood where he found a second family and looked forward to each day he was there. An enthusiastic Clemson Tiger fan, time spent at the beach brought him much happiness. He worshipped at Harris Baptist Church.
Tommy is survived by his brother, Gene Powell of Donalds, his aunt, Betty A. Simpson of Abbeville; a niece, Brenda Perry (Wendell) of Honea Path; great niece and nephew, Brianna and Bret Craft; a step-daughter, Tammy R. Farmer of Greenwood and numerous extended family and friends.
Graveside services will be 3:00PM, Monday, October 24, 2022, in Donalds Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Frank Thomas officiating.
The family is at the home of Wendell and Brenda Perry, Honea Path, SC.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Tommy, may be sent to a charity of one's choice.
