James Tommy Evans, 59, of 603 E. Laurel Avenue, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Born in Washington, GA, he was a son of James Inman Evans and Martha Herring Evans. He was employed at Star Fort Golf Course as a greens keeper and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Tommy was an avid Georgia Bulldogs fan and golfer. He was a man with a heart of gold and a friend to everyone he knew.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Lincolnton, GA and father of Charlotte, NC are his companion, Laura Chappell of Greenwood; a brother, Charles Glenn Evans of Las Vegas; aunts, Bobby Ann Griffin, Janet Goldman (Jimmie), and Sylvia McCurry; uncle, David Evans (Shelia) niece, Tiffany Evans; nephew, Trace Evans; and step niece, Kenna Roundy.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Star Fort Clubhouse in Ninety Six with the Rev. Henry Leopard and Rev. Matt Evans officiating.
The service will be recorded and uploaded on Tommy's life tribute page by visiting www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Memorials may be made to the Faith Home, www.faithhomegwd.net.