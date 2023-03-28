HONEA PATH — Tommy E. Barber, 73, of Honea Path, SC, husband of Dwanna Spence Barber, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. He was born in Cedartown, GA, to the late Wesley J. and Ora Atkins Barber.

Mr. Barber was employed in the textile industry for most of his life, first with Greenwood Mills, then Chiquola Mills. In his later years, he enjoyed selling goods at the Greenwood Flea Market. Mr. Barber was of the Baptist faith. Many happy hours were spent playing cards and shooting pool and spending time with family and friends.