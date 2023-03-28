HONEA PATH — Tommy E. Barber, 73, of Honea Path, SC, husband of Dwanna Spence Barber, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Hospice House in Greenwood. He was born in Cedartown, GA, to the late Wesley J. and Ora Atkins Barber.
Mr. Barber was employed in the textile industry for most of his life, first with Greenwood Mills, then Chiquola Mills. In his later years, he enjoyed selling goods at the Greenwood Flea Market. Mr. Barber was of the Baptist faith. Many happy hours were spent playing cards and shooting pool and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jerry and Bobby Barber and three sisters, Juanita Timmerman, Louisa Short and Ann Farmer.
Mr. Barber is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dwanna; a son, Eddie Barber (Chris) of Abbeville; two daughters, Tonya Lyerly (Mark) of Due West and Kelli Chapman (David) of Anderson; six grandchildren; Russell Barber, Whitney Wilson (Austin), Brooke Lyerly, Adam Chapman, Kaitlyn Chapman and Matthew Chapman; and four great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Tommy's life will be 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in the Harris Funeral Home - Abbeville Chapel, with Pastor Jeff Timmerman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in memory of Tommy, may be sent to the St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org