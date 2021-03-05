HONEA PATH — Thomas "Tommy" Campbell, 87, husband of Barbara "Bunny" Ashley Campbell, died Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born in Honea Path, he was a son of the late Jamie A. and Freddie Pitts Campbell. He was a member and deacon of Keowee Baptist Church. He also served as Sunday school teacher, choir member, R.A. leader, a member of The Brotherhood, and served as Senior Adult Coordinator. He was a charter member of the Honea Path Rescue Squad. He was a 60 year member of the Centre Lodge #37 A.F.M. and he was a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served as a medic in Germany. He graduated from Honea Path High School, Erskine College, and earned a Masters Degree from Clemson University. He retired as principal of Ninety Six High School and also was a coach there, having the Wilson-Campbell Stadium named in his honor. Tommy was inducted into the 2010-11 Town of Ninety Six Hall of Fame.
Surviving are his wife of the home, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Luke Campbell and Charles Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, 2021 at Keowee Baptist Church, Honea Path with Rev. Tony Lee, Rev. Tony Hayden and Rev. Jeremy Beauford officiating. Masks and social distancing are recommended and the service will also be available on 96.5 FM outside the church. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories, Belton.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Monday at Keowee Baptist Church, prior to the service.