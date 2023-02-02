Tommie Lee Welton Wanda Rinker Feb 2, 2023 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tommie Lee Welton, 59, transitioned from this life into eternal rest on January 28, 2023 at Self Regional Healthcare.He was born in Greenwood, SC, the son of the late Charlie Welton Jr., and the late Josie Williams Welton.He is survived by a brother Charlie Welton III and two sisters Sara Welton and Ada Welton, all of Greenwood, SC, and a host of family and friends.There will not be a public viewing or service. A private service for family only will be at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most read stories Clinton football player dies in overnight crash Greenwood County Sheriff's Office warns of scam Greenwood man faces multiple charges after mental crisis SLED: Saluda woman stole more than $10,000 from church Greenwood High School was on hold Thursday morning for medical emergency Latham named February Volunteer of the Month Celebrating the 100th Birthday of Lizzie Wimes Nash Rock Presbyterian Church restarts Cub Scout Pack 154 Festival of Flowers announce chairperson and co-chairperson Lions collect food during winter months Serving the Children at Connie Maxwell Serving with the Salvation Army Students organize food drive for Greater Greenwood United Ministry