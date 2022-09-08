Tommie Holmes

Tommie Dudley Holmes of Greenwood moved to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 7, 2022 at Hospice House.
Born May 17, 1936, in Madison County, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late William Alfred and Linnie Fleeman Dudley. Raised in a Godly home, her family relocated to Greenwood in 1951. While attending Greenwood High School that same year, she met Clyde Douglas Holmes. The two fell in love and were married on April 17, 1953. They were married for 65 years until his passing in 2018.
Tommie held several jobs in her life: in sewing plants, Sky City and Roses. In 1985, she began running Holmes Browse Inside Shop, to which she retired after over 30 years in business. She loved her customers and made so many friends while in the little red store on Highway 25 South. She had such a love of flowers, and her yard always showed her love. Her children were her diamonds, her grandchildren were her gold, and her great-great grandchildren were her rubies. She was a charter member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for nearly 70 years. Tommie adored her family and valued them more than any physical possession. She was dearly cherished and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by five siblings: James Dudley, Hugh Dudley, Florene Burden, Denver Dudley and baby brother who died at birth.
Tommie was the mother of four children: Henry Holmes, the late Marshall Holmes, Pamela Claudette Hasting (Floyd) and Roxine Timms (Rickey); a grandmother to seven grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; and a sister to Corene Wallace.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Wyatt Cox officiating. Burial will be in Coldwater United Methodist Church Cemetery, Elberton, GA.
Pallbearers will be Douglas Timms, Dusty Timms, Will O’Dell, Zach Haygood, Jason Madden and Colby Madden.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7 p.m.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Mark Bartz, Dr. Allen Turner, Dr. Bryan Green and Dr. Joanna Sadurski and staff for their exceptional care given.
