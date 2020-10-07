NINETY SIX — Thomas Roy Stroud, 84, of Ninety Six, widower of Faye Fitzpatrick Stroud, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born on August 23, 1936, in Dunlow, WV, he was a son of the late Tom and Perva Marcum Stroud. Tom graduated from Crum High School in West Virginia and then served in the U. S. Army as Military Police. After leaving the Army he went to work as a police officer in Columbus, OH until retirement. He and his family moved to Ninety Six in 1988 and enjoyed the remaining time he had there. Tom was a member of Greenwood Shores Baptist Church and dedicated his life to the Lord. He loved racing, football and music. Tom was an avid guitar player and had a lovely voice. His favorite music was gospel and bluegrass.
Surviving are his son, Chuck Stroud (Christy); siblings: Jean Stamper of Dunlow, WV, Maxie Finnegan of Bidwell, OH, Wilkie Jarrell of Logan, OH, Sharon Gates of Huntington, WV, Elton Stroud of Fort Gay, WV and Gary Stroud of Dunlow, WV; also several family and friends too numerous to mention.
Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday at Greenwood Shores Baptist Church with the Rev. James Graves officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.