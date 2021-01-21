ABBEVILLE — Mr. Tom Lewis Jr., born November 19, 1952 in Abbeville, South Carolina, to Mr. Tom Lewis Sr. and Mrs. Sarah Lucille Lewis, departed this life Tuesday, January 19, 2021. He worked for the SCDOT and Mohawk Ind., for many years. He is predeceased by his mother Sarah Lewis, father Tom Lewis Sr., sister Ruby Brown, brother Bobby Lewis, his first wife Betty Ruth Lewis and his second wife Betty Robinson Lewis.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Thelma (Freddie) Belcher, Greenwood, South Carolina and Michelle (Reggie) Yeldell, Simpsonville, South Carolina; one son, Clifton (LaQueen) Lewis, Simpsonville, South Carolina; two sisters, Louise (Howard) Ware, Greenville, South Carolina and Brenda (Wallace) Arnold, Abbeville, South Carolina; two brothers, Wayne (Alice) Lewis, Greenwood, South Carolina and Darryl Lewis, Abbeville, South Carolina; nine grandkids, and seven great grandkids and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral services for Mr. Tom Lewis Jr., will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Abbeville-White Mortuary in Abbeville, South Carolina. Professional services entrusted to Abbeville-White Mortuary.