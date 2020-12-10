GRANITEVILLE — Thomas Edward "Tom" Kirby, 81, former resident of Greenwood, widower of Betty Willis Kirby, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at University Hospital-Summerville in Augusta.
Born May 22, 1939 in Laurens, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Anna Bell Wells Kirby. Mr. Kirby was a 1957 graduate of Greenwood High School, attended Clemson College and served in the US Army Reserves. He was formerly employed by Daniel Construction and retired from Austin Industrial, Inc. as VP of South East Operations.
Mr. Kirby was a member of Christian Heritage Church of Graniteville.
Surviving are a daughter, Lori Calkins of Augusta, GA, and two sons, Thomas "TEK" Kirby, Jr. and Matthew Kirby, both of Graniteville; and a great-grandson, Holden E.T. Riley of Cleveland, TN.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Michael T. Riley.
Cryptside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Oakbrook Memorial Park Chapel Mausoleum in Greenwood.
The family will receive friends following the cryptside service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Christian Heritage Church, PO Box 237, Graniteville, SC 29829 or a charity of one's choice.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Kirby family.