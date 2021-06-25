James Thomas "Tom" Hill, 90, resident of Augusta Circle, widower of Helen Scoggins Hill, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Porter S. and Louise Thomas Hill. A 1947 graduate of Greenwood High School, he also received a Bachelor of Science degree from Limestone College in 1980. He retired from the U.S. Air Force, Greenwood Mills, and Greenwood County as the Director of Voter Registration. He was formerly with Greenwood County Emergency Dispatch and Greenwood County Veterans Affairs and served, for many years, as an adjunct faculty member of Piedmont Technical College. He was also a former commissioner of the Greenwood County Civic Center.
A charter member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, where he served as chairman of several boards, worked as a Sunday School Teacher and was a member of the Chancel Choir, he was also a member and Past Commander of the American Legion Post 20 and Past Chef De Gare of the 40/8. Tom was a former Boy Scout Commissioner and a former Mason.
Surviving are two sons, Jim Hill of Florence, and Steve Hill of Greenwood; six grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, John Scoggins and wife Ann of Brookline, NH.
He was predeceased by a brother, Jack Hill.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at the funeral home from 10-11 Tuesday morning.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Nona Woodle officiating. Private burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be members of Aldersgate and honorary escort will be Bill Pattat and Ken Bisek.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Aldersgate U.M.C. building fund, 103 Northside Drive E., Greenwood, SC 29649.
