Tom Hall
ABBEVILLE — Marion Thomas ‘Bubba’ Hall, 72, of Abbeville, husband of Judy Edwards Hall, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood. He was born in Washington, DC to the late Marion and Mary Janet Jordan Hall.
Bubba, as he was affectionately known, graduated from Calhoun Falls High School, class of 1967. He retired as a cryptologist with the United States Air Force after honorably serving his country with 21 years of dedicated service. Tom often used his computer experience even after retirement; he could always solve any IT issues that arose amongst family and friends. Tom enjoyed reading, with science fiction and mystery novels being his favorites. He worshipped at Lighthouse Ministries in Abbeville and will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Clyde Manning and Douglas Anes.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy; his children, Marion Thomas ‘Tom’ Hall, II (Tina) of Abbeville and Kathryn Ann Harcarik (Jason) of Lakeside Park, KY; three sisters, Kathryn Hall Manning of Abbeville, Jeannette Hall Campbell (Robbie) of Chappells, and Helen Ann Anes of Michigan; and three grandchildren, Catlian, Morgan, and Austin.
A service to celebrate Tom’s life, with full military honors, will be 1:00PM, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Lighthouse Ministries Church with Pastor Tripp Speer officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorials, in memory of Tom, are sent to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Hall family.