Tom Chandler, 91, beloved husband of Barbara Byrd Chandler, passed away December 31, 2021. Tom was father to three children, Nat (Jeremy Webb), Cille (Don Bishop) and Hob (Sherry Berry); five grandchildren, Meredith Sims, Courtney Howard, Carley Carver, Hobie Chandler, Casie Chandler; and two great grandchildren, MaryLila and Lucy Sims. A great athlete, "Tommy the Toe" was a record holding kicker for Clemson University and played football for Erskine College where he graduated in 1953. He began his career as an award winning football coach, then moved back home to Greenwood in 1965 with Monsanto Company. He was a master handyman, starting a company called The House Doctor which catered to the elderly of Greenwood. Tom was a Lions Club Fellow. Most notably, Tom's great legacy was his singing voice. He sang with big bands, in Operetta, and for over 75 years was a baritone soloist of the First Baptist Church Chancel Choir. He was also a founding member of the senior choir, Sounds of Grace.
Tom fell in love with Barbara Byrd at Greenwood High School and they were married for 67 years. His memory will be richly cherished by his family, his friends, and by all those who were inspired by his beautiful singing and easy going sense of humor.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church. There will be a private family gathering at the graveside, due to the pandemic, with a public Memorial in the Spring.
