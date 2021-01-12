Tom Calloway, 90, of Cabin Road in Greenwood, widower of Bernice Hefner Calloway, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at his home.
Born in Avery County, NC, he was a son of the late Gip Otis Calloway and Jo Rhyne Calloway. He retired from Fluor Daniels Corporation and was a US Air Force veteran, where he served during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Tom was a Mason at Vesper Lodge 0554 and a Shriner. He was an active member at Woodfields Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon and custodian.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Beth Smith and sons, Alan Calloway and Tommy Calloway, as well as six siblings (Buddy, Faye, Roy, Bob, Jake, and Charlie).
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Lynne (Shorty) Dougherty; grandchildren Ellyn (Derek) Reeder, Janessa Gross, Trey Taylor, Beth (Jordan) Muir, Randie (Josh) Webster, Rebeccah (Will) Clark, Kelilyn Calloway, Alyssa Calloway, and Jakob Calloway; fourteen great-grands; one sister, Rosalyn; three brothers, John, Jim "Squeak," and Bill; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with the Rev. Jon Hyatt officiating.
The service will be recorded and uploaded to Mr. Tom's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can leave messages for the family.
The family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Vesper Lodge 554 A.F. & A.M., 641 Oak Ave, Spruce Pine, NC 28777 or Woodfield Baptist Church, 1708 Marshall Rd, Greenwood, SC 29646.