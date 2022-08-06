HODGES - Thomas "Tom" Horace Bennett, 70, of Hodges, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
HODGES - Thomas "Tom" Horace Bennett, 70, of Hodges, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
Born in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Joe Horace Bennett and Pauline Frances Chastain Bennett.
Tom began working with his dad at the age of 14 on construction at Greenwood Mills. He went on to Winn Dixie, where he worked as both stock clerk and assistant manager for 11 years. He joined the telecommunications industry in its infancy when Teleman and Telecom formed companies. He moved on to MCI Telecommunications, where he stayed until retirement. He was also a US Army Reserve veteran. Tom was an avid fisherman and loved spending time at Lake Greenwood. He was a member of Woodfields Baptist Church.
He was married to Belinda Perkins Bennett for 51 years. He leaves behind his beloved son, Thomas "Tommy" H. Bennett Jr. (Mary Beth); two beloved grandsons, Thomas Lee Bennett and Samuel Jacob Bennett; of special mention with love and affection his in-laws, Mr. and Mrs. Bennie Lowe of Greenwood, Steve Reed Perkins of "The Rock", Julia and Robert Taylor of Conway, Jeff Perkins of Greer, and Sandra Miller of Easley. Also, with love and affection with special memories, Winna Vaughn and Will Sprouse of Dacusville. Tom also loved his many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Sylvester Bennett.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private.
Memorials may be made to the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit (www.greenwoodpd.org); The Humane Society of Greenwood, P.O. Box 49776, Greenwood, SC 29649; or Woodfields Baptist Church, 1708 Marshall Road, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Tom's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
