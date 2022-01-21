Tolly Harrison Price Jr.

ABBEVILLE — Tolly Harrison Price Jr., 93, of Abbeville, husband of the late Julia Ferguson Price, died Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the Iva Nursing Home.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, in Long Cane Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside.

A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.

Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Price family.

Tags