NORTH AUGUSTA — Jerald Todd Mitchell, 60, resident of Pruitt Health, North Augusta, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Born in Columbia, he was a son of William Jerald Mitchell (Linda) and Janice Ross Mitchell. Todd was an excellent golfer, loved fishing, the Carolina Gamecocks, and an avid Harley Davidson rider. He was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving in addition to his parents and stepmother of Greenwood is his brother, Tyler Mitchell (Cara) of Lexington; nephew, Connor Mitchell; and niece, Alexandra Mitchell.
Todd was preceded in death by his sister, Terri Tipton.
