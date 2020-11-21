SALUDA — Toby Martin Edwards, 78, passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Saluda County, he was the son of the late Sexton Steve Edwards and Louise Adams Edwards. Mr. Edwards earned his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineer from Clemson University. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force and was retired from Allied Chemical.
Surviving are a daughter, Andrea E. Pittman (Mike) of Saluda, two sons, Eric S. Edwards of Chapin, SC and Chris G. Shirley (Cheryl) of IVA, SC, grandchildren, Wes Mills of Saluda, Heather Edwards, Ashleigh Shirley, Katie Hadden, Christopher Shirley and a special great-granddaughter, Addison Mills, loving significant other, Lena W. Warren of Greenwood and special family, Ashley Hollingsworth of Daufuskie Island, SC, Elizabeth Smith (Craig) of Greenwood, Nathan Smith, Zach Smith, Warren Hollingsworth, Nola Grace Hollingsworth and a sister, Amanda E. Bullard (Cecil) of Appling, GA and family.
A Graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, November 23, 2020 at Travis Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of the daughter, Andrea Pittman.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210.